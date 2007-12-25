What a contest! It was hard enough for us to pick six finalists. But you guys picking a winner? Even harder. We've tallied up the votes, and finalists #5 and #6 rrode it right down to the wire. In the end, #6's use of a pooch proved too much for #5's use of the can (and slippers!), so Kerry, congratulations. Shoot us an email at kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom and we'll get you your winnings. To the unlucky finalists, your consolation of prize of INTERNET FAME should already be in the mail. Thanks again to everyone who entered!
Godzilla Contest Winner!
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink