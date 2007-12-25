Godzilla Contest Winner!

What a contest! It was hard enough for us to pick six finalists. But you guys picking a winner? Even harder. We've tallied up the votes, and finalists #5 and #6 rrode it right down to the wire. In the end, #6's use of a pooch proved too much for #5's use of the can (and slippers!), so Kerry, congratulations. Shoot us an email at kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom and we'll get you your winnings. To the unlucky finalists, your consolation of prize of INTERNET FAME should already be in the mail. Thanks again to everyone who entered!