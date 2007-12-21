Good Game, Australian Film Commission Looking For Game Developers

That's right - the ABC's Good Game and the Australian Film Commission want to make a game, with the help of a willing developer and Good Game's audience.

According to the release, it won't be a matter of a developer just walking up and throwing in its hat - Good Game and the AFC are asking for interested parties to apply first. Then they'll decide who's worthy.

The game itself will be designed by the Good Game audience, or "crowdsourced", as the release puts it. Good Game will then push the communal concept through to the developer, who will transform it into a finished game.

Good Game and the AFC also see the potential for internships and giveaways as part of the initiative. I think the most promising aspect from the developer's point of view is that Good Game and the AFC will fund development of the title. That's my interpretation of the release anyway.

There's no other details about the content of the game, other than it will be playable online - which could mean anything from a full-blown multiplayer FPS to your average Flash game.

Sounds like a great opportunity for all involved, but I'd like to see some solid details on how the whole thing will go down.

Full release after the jump.