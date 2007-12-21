Good Game, Australian Film Commission Looking For Game Developers

That's right - the ABC's Good Game and the Australian Film Commission want to make a game, with the help of a willing developer and Good Game's audience.
According to the release, it won't be a matter of a developer just walking up and throwing in its hat - Good Game and the AFC are asking for interested parties to apply first. Then they'll decide who's worthy.
The game itself will be designed by the Good Game audience, or "crowdsourced", as the release puts it. Good Game will then push the communal concept through to the developer, who will transform it into a finished game.
Good Game and the AFC also see the potential for internships and giveaways as part of the initiative. I think the most promising aspect from the developer's point of view is that Good Game and the AFC will fund development of the title. That's my interpretation of the release anyway.
There's no other details about the content of the game, other than it will be playable online - which could mean anything from a full-blown multiplayer FPS to your average Flash game.
Sounds like a great opportunity for all involved, but I'd like to see some solid details on how the whole thing will go down.
AFC and ABC call for applications for the Good Game initiative
Friday 21 December 2007: The Australian Film Commission (AFC) and the ABC TV today announced the Good Game initiative, an exciting new game production opportunity to create a communally developed online game via ABC TV’s Good Game program.
The Good Game initiative is the first of its kind in Australia and will provide a game developer with a unique chance to make a game prototype, which will be playable online via the ABC website.
Lori Flekser, Director of Film Development at the AFC said, “We are all very excited about Good Game as it provides a terrific opportunity within a reasonable budget for a games developer to have this exposure through a television program and to create a game which they can exploit in the future.”
The Good Game prototype will be based on a game design document communally developed online (‘crowdsourced’) by viewers of the ABC’s Good Game television series. The successful production company or team will be responsible for reviewing, selecting and implementing viewer ideas and suggestions in the construction of the game.
Applications are sought from game developers to develop and produce the prototype and explore further commercialisation opportunities.
Prizes, internships and other opportunities will be available through this initiative to viewers of Good Game, emerging games developers and contributors to the game design.
ABC TV’s Good Game is the premier Australian gaming show, for gamers by gamers. It features the latest gaming news and events, top gaming tips, reviews and interviews with developers and people behind the scenes. Now heading into its fourth series, Good Game broadcasts weekly on ABC TV’s digital channel, ABC2, is repeated on ABC TV, and is also available as a vodcast via www.abc.net.au/goodgame. Good Game’s online community is very strong and loyal, and holds the ABC’s most popular TV online forum.
Applications close Friday, 15 February 2008. Guidelines with detailed information and application forms can be obtained from the AFC website www.afc.gov.au.
