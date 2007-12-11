The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

GoW Chains of Olympus (Combo Fiesta)

Before we get you too excited, we should remind you that GoW Chains of Olympus isn't hitting the PSP until March. With that said, enjoy checking out all these sweet Kratos combos.

While the game looks well-executed on the PSP, my GoW enthusiasm has wained. I actually never finished the sequel, even though I really dug some of the newer elements like the hammer. Maybe the PS3 version's glamorous sheen will reinvigorate my interest in the franchise. Maybe I'm just parting ways with my obsession with the button mashing adventure genre. Am I alone on this one?

