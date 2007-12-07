Grand Theft Auto IV Trailer III: "Move up, Ladies."

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Here it is: two minutes of GTA IV bliss known as "Move up, Ladies." I especially appreciated that Rockstar opened with a shot of the Statue of Liberty some random, giant statue in no way affiliated with New York that most definitely did not make an appearance in Ghostbusters II. For those interested in seeing this trailer on the big screen, it should be available on Xbox LIVE now. And you probably wish that we'd told you that before you clicked play. Sorry, we were lonely.

