GRAVITY Announces New US Branch

roassassincross.jpg It's just press release Saturday here at Kotaku! GRAVITY Co., the studio behind Ragnorok, has opened up a new US studio under the name of L5 Games, and has hired former Blizzard North employees to make games targeting the North American market. What kind of games remains to be seen, as the press release is pretty scant on information. L5 will be based in San Mateo, CA and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GRAVITY:

GRAVITY, Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq:GRVY) (the "Company"), an online game developer and publisher, today announced that the Company has formed L5 Games Inc. ("L5 Games"), a game development studio based in San Mateo, California, which will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of GRAVITY Interactive, Inc., GRAVITY's operation in the U.S.

L5 Games has hired former Blizzard North employees who held leadership roles in successful franchises such as World of Warcraft, Diablo and the StarCraft and Warcraft series. Over half of the employees have more than 10 years of experience in game development and represent a variety of cultural backgrounds.

"We are happy to announce that former employees of Blizzard North have joined L5 Games as members of the GRAVITY family," commented Mr. Il-Young Ryu, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GRAVITY. Mr. Ryu added, "We intend to develop online games targeting the North American market, one of the fastest growing online gaming markets, with the outstanding developers of L5 Games who have a successful track record and thorough understanding of the culture of the North American market."

