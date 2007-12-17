via videosift.com Being musical in nature, and given music's penchant for variety and adaptability, there were always going to be a lot of different ways to play the Mario theme. Some would say too many. We'd say too many. Here, then, is a Youtube-scouring recap, so that we can prove once and for all that, yes, there's loads of ways you can play the Mario theme, and in doing so never have to post another one ever again. Until someone can harness the clouds and play it with lightning, that is. Or train a chorus of silverback gorillas to bust it out A Cappella. Either of those would be awesome. [via Blues News]
Great, Now We Don't Need To Post Another Mario Theme Clip
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink