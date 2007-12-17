Great, Now We Don't Need To Post Another Mario Theme Clip

via videosift.com Being musical in nature, and given music's penchant for variety and adaptability, there were always going to be a lot of different ways to play the Mario theme. Some would say too many. We'd say too many. Here, then, is a Youtube-scouring recap, so that we can prove once and for all that, yes, there's loads of ways you can play the Mario theme, and in doing so never have to post another one ever again. Until someone can harness the clouds and play it with lightning, that is. Or train a chorus of silverback gorillas to bust it out A Cappella. Either of those would be awesome. [via Blues News]