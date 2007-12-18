G.rev Goes Ahead With Senko No Ronde 2, More Gender Confusion

The Naomi based fighter-shmup Senko no Ronde eventually wound up on the Xbox 360, arriving in the West as WarTech: Senko no Ronde. It didn't do particularly well with critics or buyers, which seems odd considering its can't-miss formula of gender neutral anime teens piloting robots that shoot pastels lasers at each other. Still, developer G.rev is giving it another go, it seems, as an arcade sequel tentatively known as Senko No Ronde 2 is due to arrive in Japan next year. A teaser image featuring Lev Lefanu (left) and Henri Xia Xiaotien (right) is all that we've seen so far—another very blurry character is shown in a second pic—but we have little in the way of details beyond that. Anyone willing to wager the sexes of these two new additions? I'm withholding judgment for now.

