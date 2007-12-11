Gripshift, Arkadian Warriors Come To XBLA

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

arkadian_warriors.jpgThis week's Xbox Live Arcade releases include a racer born on the PSP and a hack and slash fantasy game with nods to Sega's arcade classic Altered Beast. Gripshift, from Sidhe Interactive, is a stunt racing-puzzle game, of sorts, featuring platforming mechanics combined with raw speed. It's joined by Arkadian Warriors, a hack and slash adventure from the team created last year's well received XBLA hit Assault Heroes. It's gimmick is that you and your co-op buddies can choose from one of three classes, each with it's own spirit animal. Both will hit this Wednesday, extremely early in the morning, for 800 Microsoft Points. Details on both are available at Xbox.com.

Gripshift and Arkadian Warriors [Xbox.com]

