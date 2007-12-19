GTA IV Still Not Coming to the Wii, Carnival Going Everywhere

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wiiiiigta.JPGThis evening's Take-Two Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2007 Results Conference Call wasn't exactly a Queens of the Stone Age concert, I know shocking right? There were some marginally interesting tidbits that floated out of the stream of fiscal data.

Here's a break-down of highlights and fun quotes, including one confirming the non-existence of Grand Theft Auto IV for the Wii: *BioShock has shipped more than 2 million copies *Carnival Games shipped more than 500,000 units since its debut in late August. 2K Play plans to bring the game to the DS in fiscal 08 and other platforms down the line. *Take-Two doesn't expect missing the October release date for GTA IV will hurt sales, just spread them out more. *GTA IV has been rated in Australia, after the company sent the board there a reel showing off a "substantial part of the game". *GTA IV is still not coming to the Wii: "Right now I think, no disrespect meant for the platform, but there are other titles better suited for the Wii."

That's kinda weird, if you ask me. They didn't have any problem bringing Manhunt to the Wii, so why not Grand Theft Auto. I know Manhunt was a PS2 game, but I can't imagine that they can't rework GTA IV for the Wii somehow. I suspect they didn't expect the platform to be as popular as it has been. Come on Rockstar, I want to use my Remote to beat hookers.

