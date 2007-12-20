GTAIV Gets Unofficial Release Date

British trade types MCV have it on very good authority that Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto IV will be released in the UK on April 25. While Rockstar won't comment on the matter, as it's "rumour and speculation", MCV cite sources "close to the game's publisher". In other words, most likely a bunch of guys who work for Take-Two. While this only pertains to the game's UK release, it's worth remembering previous GTA titles have launched almost simultaneously in North American and PAL markets.

