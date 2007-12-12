G.T.T. (Gone to Texas)

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: The Event

This is gonna be short. Tomorrow, I have to get ready for my winter vacation, so I'll be spending the day packing. Yes, I need an entire day to pack. Today was spent cleaning the house. At the end of the year, Japan cleans house. Fun.

Anyway, I'll swing by the Tower while I'm in Texas and look forward to getting back to work in early January! Hopefully someone will post Hot Tears of Shame items in my absence.

Good luck with Funde Razor!

What you missed last night Maxim gets all GOTY Microsoft doesn't want you to own HD DVD Hellgate contest winners Orange Box video comparison Gojira Contest!