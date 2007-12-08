Guild Wars Holidays In The North

Guild Wars is celebrating the holidays by trying to give themselves the gift of more players and expansion sales! Starting today at noon, everyone who ever purchased and played the original Guild Wars gets free access to the first true expansion, Guild Wars: Eye of the North. For five hours. Whee! To make things even more enticing, players from levels 10-19 will receive a special buff that allows them to have a chance of surviving in the level 20+ lands of the expansion. It's their special way of saying, "Happy Holidays - Buy Eye of the North." Players who already purchased Eye of the North will also be getting bennies in the form of triple experience for primary storyline quests, double chance for rare items, triple drop rate on Lockpicks, double gold and experience for clearing EotN explorable areas in Hard Mode, and three special items that drop off of expansion mobs. This Christmas, give Guild Wars the gift that keeps on giving: your expansion cash.

Guild Wars Holiday event includes 5 free hours of Eye of the North and Triple XP

Starting today at noon, and lasting for 10 days, Guild Wars players can try out Guild Wars: Eye of the North for free for five hours. Also, the level requirement to play Eye of the North has been lowered from 20 to 10 to make it easier for players to access the exciting content in Guild Wars first true expansion. To help players be competitive in the level-20 plus world of Eye of the North, players at levels 10-19 will be buffed up to in order to go toe-to-toe with the new content.

Additionally, to help celebrate the holidays, players in Eye of the North will receive:

- Triple experience from all primary storyline quests in Eye of the North.

- Double the chance to receive rare items from chests, and triple the drop rate of Lockpicks in Eye of the North.

- Double gold and experience rewards for vanquishing Eye of the North explorable areas while playing in Hard Mode.

In addition, all weekend long, three special items will be added that can drop from all creatures in Eye of the North: Sparklers, Hunter's Ale, and Honeycombs.

For more information on the event and to receive a "universal access code", go to http://guildwars.com/products/eyeofthenorth/trial/.