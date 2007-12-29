Guitar Hero Encore: Lizard Monsters

Kotakuite Shannon is going through a bit of a rough patch right now. Bummer. Though he is finding ways to get through it, with a little help from art. And Guitar Hero:
Thought you might get a laugh out of my latest painting. I'm going through a very unpleasant divorce and Guitar Hero and painting are the two biggest ways I temporarily escape from it all...
Sad times made better by rad paintings. Thanks, Shannon!
