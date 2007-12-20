Guitar Hero III For PC & Mac Gets Aussie Price & Date

With all the nonsense Activision's pulled this year, it's nice to finally have some good news to report about one of its products. It's just a shame the news isn't from Activision, and it's about a product the publisher isn't distributing.

Try & Byte today let us know that the PC/Mac version of Guitar Hero III, which we found out had its release delayed in Australia, should arrive on our shores in early January. T&B is aiming for the first week of 2008, but we'll have to wait and see.

The pack, which includes the game and guitar, comes in at $159.99, putting it in the same price bracket as the console versions.

Guess it's time to retire Frets on Fire?