Guitar Hero III PS3 and 360 Update Hits

Neversoft have a post up on their site about a new patch for Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock that just went live. The update includes the following changes:
* Improve Online Quick Match results and reduce "Failed to Connect to Server" messages. * Introduce calibration screen improvements, helping users with high lag AV systems, and Playstation 3 users with Dolby Digital enabled. * Add the Co-Op Quickplay mode for Playstation 3 users. * Enable the Hyperspeed cheat to work in online games. * Include various stability improvements and fixes.
Still no word, however, on GH3/Rock Band controller compatibility. Makes me sad.
