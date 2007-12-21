Guitar Hero Rocks III Out On Verizon Wireless

Now there's an easy way to pull yourself away from your Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock long enough to go see what this whole outdoors business is about, provided you're a Verizon Wireless customer. Activision, Verizon, and Hands-On Mobile announce the immediate availability of Guitar Hero III Mobile - a Verizon exclusive. This mobile version of the game features 15 tracks from its console cousins, including "Rock You Like A Hurricane" by the Scorpions and the Red Hot Chili Peppers love ballad "Suck My Kiss". With four different guitars and three unique venues, it'll make going to the bathroom at work seem like your own personal rock concert, it it doesn't already. I don't want to know. Anyway, Verizon users with Get It Now capable phones can snag the game for $US 4.49 monthly access, or lay out the big bucks and play it forever for $US 11.99. As an AT&T Wireless subscriber, all I have to say is "poop".

Verizon Wireless Customers can Rock Out With the Guitar Hero® III Mobile Game

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 20, 2007 - Verizon Wireless, the leading wireless company with the nation's most reliable wireless voice and data network, Hands-On Mobile, Inc., the world's leading developer of connected games and applications, and Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced the exclusive availability of the Guitar Hero III mobile game to Verizon Wireless customers.

Guitar Hero III Mobile allows rockers to jam anytime, anywhere to the same stunning graphics, high-quality audio and addictive gameplay that fans of the wildly popular console series have come to expect. Featuring four authentic guitars and three venues, the game challenges players to hit number keys in sync with colored notes that appear on a scrolling fret board.

Guitar Hero III for mobile offers 15 tracks from the Guitar Hero® console series, including "Suck My Kiss" (by Red Hot Chili Peppers) and "Rock You Like A Hurricane" (as made famous by The Scorpions), and offers Verizon Wireless customers the opportunity to expand their repertoire with new song packs that become available each month.

Verizon Wireless customers can purchase Guitar Hero III Mobile in the Get Fun & Games shopping aisle in the Get It Now® virtual store. It is available for $4.49 monthly access or $11.99 for unlimited use purchase. Verizon Wireless customers can get Guitar Hero III Mobile on an array of popular Get It Now-capable phones, including the MOTORIZR™ Z6tv, Chocolate™ by LG and the Verizon Wireless Gleam™ by Samsung. Download charges for Get It Now applications vary and airtime or megabyte charges may apply when browsing, downloading and using certain applications. Customers need a Get It Now- enabled handset and Verizon Wireless digital service to access the Get It Now virtual store.

For more information about Guitar Hero III Mobile please visit a Verizon Wireless Communications Store, call 1-800-2 JOIN IN or go to www.verizonwireless.com.