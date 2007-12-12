Halo 3: 5 Million Served

So Mass Effect sold a million. For a broken RPG, those are good numbers! Actually, for any game, those are good numbers. They're nothing on Halo 3's though. That thing just will not stop selling. Microsoft have announced that the game has sold more than five million copies since launch, which for a console that can't have more than 15 million units in the wild is as good an attach rate as anyone at MS HQ could be hoping/praying madly for.

[Gamedaily]