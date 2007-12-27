Holiday depression getting you down? Well if you are going to take yourself out, best to go out in a memorable, virtual fashion. Falling off the side of a level? Bah. Hugging a plasma grenade? You're getting warmer. Take a lesson from Evlmidget25 here, who ends his brief virtual life in a graceful, arcing dance of plasma and person, finally meeting in a coup de grâce that brings a tear to your eye. A ballet of self-destruction, if you will. Thanks NapalmBallad for sending the link, and possibly changing the way I play Halo 3. You can't kill me if I kill me first!
Halo 3 Dance Of Self Termination
