Has Anyone NOT Signed Up For The Warhammer Online Beta?

Look, an MMO based on Warhammer was always going to be popular. Not as popular as one based on 40K, but hey, still pretty popular. But this popular? You're all getting carried away, and you'll regret it come morning. EA have announced that 500,000 people have signed up for Warhammer Online's beta program. Reminder: this is just a beta.

WARHAMMER® ONLINE'S BETA ARMY NOW HALF A MILLION STRONG AND GROWING

More Than 500,000 Sign Up for Early Access to EA Mythic's MMORPG Scheduled for Release in Calendar Q2 2008

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Dec. 13 2007 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced that Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™ (WAR), the highly anticipated massively-multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) from EA Mythic, has surpassed 500,000 closed beta registrants in North America and Europe. Beta testing resumes next week with a special sneak peek at the new Dark Elf lands and careers. Thanks to the tremendous response from fans around the world, the development team has a strong pool of gamers to engage in WAR's final tuning stages.

"It's fantastic that over half a million players want to help us with the development of WAR," said Mark Jacobs, VP and General Manager of EA Mythic. "Their feedback will help us take WAR to the next level as we focus on refining game play, adding polish, and most importantly, making sure the game is extremely fun. We can't wait to let them all into the living, breathing Warhammer universe that we're creating."

Poised to be one of the biggest new MMORPG releases of next year, WAR is slated for official launch in Q2 of calendar year 2008. The Beta Center is still open and accepting recruits at: https://betacenter.eamythic.com/signup.php.

Based on Games Workshop's epic and longstanding tabletop fantasy war game, Warhammer Online features revolutionary Realm vs. Realm™ (RvR) game play that immerses players in a world of perpetual conflict. For more information, please visit www.warhammeronline.com.