Heavenly Sword Dev Dishes on Upcoming Games

So that was pretty sad in Heavenly Sword when red-headed Nariko croaked, huh? No worries! Just because she's dead, doesn't mean she's dead — especially in a game called Heavenly Sword. Says Nina Kristensen from developer Ninja Theory:

The beautiful thing about inventing a universe like that of Heavenly Sword is that you get to make up all the rules and happily, in the Heavenly Sword universe, just because you're dead, it doesn't mean your life is over ;) ...We haven't announced anything as yet but I can confirm that when we wrote the original story we did write it as a trilogy...

Way to keep it subtle there, Nina!

