The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Heavy Rain Devs Claim They've Crossed The Uncanny Valley

hevrain.jpgYou know the "uncanny valley", right? The closer animated people get to people, the less like people they appear. Well, the developers who got a lot of people talking about said valley now claim they've crossed it. And not just crossed it, flown over it in a small rocket wearing a tight white jumpsuit. Guillaume de Fondaumière, co-founder of Quantic Dream:

When we showed The Casting everyone agreed it was nice and it really showed that there was a potential for creating virtual actors, but we're still at this frontier where we don't totally suspend disbelief. We still have this uncanny valley to bridge

But today, I can officially announce that there is no uncanny valley any more, not in real-time.

You know, Heavy Rain looks promising. And, as de Fondaumière also says in the interview, I'm sure they'll secure some serious Hollywood talent for the project. But comments like that? They can only do one thing, and that's bite a man in the arse a year or two down the road. Quantic eyes Hollywood A-list for Heavy Rain [GI.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles