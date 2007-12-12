Hellgate Contest Has Two Winner(s)

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wallpaper_hellgate_london_04_1024x768winners.jpg Holy crap our Hellgate: London contest was way too close to call! Finalist 2 and Finalist 4 ran neck and neck. Here's our solution: We're giving both copies of Hellgate: London. The other finalists must be satisfied with INTERNET FAME — however ephemeral it is. We're not going to do this every contest, so do not ask.

Congrats to our dual winners and much love to everyone else who entered! Finalist 2 and Finalist 4 shoot tips an email with your address so we can get your prizes to you.

