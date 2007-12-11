This is not a joke. The Hello Kitty Xbox is apparently so rare that it was only thought to be an April Fool's joke. Turns out it's very real. Limited to 500 units, the console was available only to customers who purchased a $US 5000 television at one specific retailer in Singapore. The console came with a Crystal coloured Xbox controller and a copy of Hello Kitty Mission Rescue. If Hello Kitty is good enough for her own Dreamcast console, guess an Xbox one doesn't seem too far off. Hit the jump for the unboxing! That's no sticker, but rather, that Xbox has been painted with Kitty-chan. Kitty Box [GamerHistory via Insert Credit]
Hello Kitty Xbox Is Totally Real
