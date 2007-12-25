Hey, Look, It's Another Threadless Video Game Shirt

The design community at Threadless has approved yet another video game themed design, this one based on classic block dropper Tetris. Actually, it could very well be based on Technos' Block Out, a three dimensional take on the genre that was a personal favorite during my arcade employment duties. Anyway, back on topic, the design "I Hate Packing" is ready for your buying pleasure with Threadless listing all sizes as having "plenty in stock." It's cute, as are all things Threadless.

I Hate Packing [Threadless - thanks, Greg!]