The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Hillary Clinton is Polling About Video Games

gta_iv_clinton2.jpgHillary Clinton wants you! (to tell her your taste in gaming). In what is surely a politician's way of milking you for hipster Intel, Hillary Clinton is polling not just your level of liberal or conservative, or just how big of an issue children wearing bike helmets in Iraq is to you. She wants to know what you've been playing. In her most recent online poll, among the more standard questions you'd expect to see, she asks:

Which of the following have you visited or played online?

Options: Sim City, Second Life, Sims, None of the above, Other, Don't know

Wow, not too many options there. My slightly cynical side wonders if participants will merely be fulfilling a watered-down stat. My slightly more cynical side wonders if it's a bit hypocritical for Clinton to be polling on games when she wouldn't respond to a gaming poll in the recent past. And then my most cynical side wonders why the hell Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina decide the fate of us all.

Survey Questions from Hillary Clinton's Web Polling [via gamingtoday]

Comments

  • woahlookiesatan Guest

    something about the picture you provided tells me that shes PURE EVIL.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles