HL2 Gets The Spaghetti Western Treatment

I am a man who enjoys Half-Life 2. I am also a man who enjoys Spaghetti Westerns. To cap it all off, I am a man (perhaps the only man) who enjoyed Lucasart's Outlaws. So you can see, this project sets my heart aflutter. It's called Fistful of Frags, and is a multiplayer mod for Half-Life 2. Sure, it may not look like much, but Sergio Leone fans should note (in case, you know, it's not obvious by both the map's and mod's name) that one of the maps is an attempt at a faithful recreation of Fistful of Dollars' El Paso. Including the bank. A beta build's just been released, you can grab it at the link below.

Beta 1.0 [Fistful of Frags, via Blues News]