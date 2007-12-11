HMV Ditching CDs For Games

HMV can see the writing on the wall. Nobody buys CDs now. Nobody. But everyone buys games! Putting the two together, the British retail giant has announced that as CD revenues drop by an estimated 10% per year, they'll be replacing them on the shelves with more games. But they'd best get a move on; Britain's specialist "high street" retailers have been dropping like flies over the past year or two as the market for store-bought CDs and DVDs falls through the floor, and if HMV can't win the punters over with games then they'll soon be following.

[The Telegraph]