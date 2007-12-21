With this year's list of stellar releases, you shouldn't be wanting for games to play, but if you've found yourself dead broke or simply stuck in your cubicle with nothing to do today, direct thy browser to Chain Factor, the best beta puzzle game I've played all day. The concept—and art direction—is brilliantly simple. Drop a disc onto the playfield and, if the number of discs in that column or row matches the digit of a colored disc, it will disappear. If it weren't for Desktop Tower Defense, Chain Factor may have taken the prize for best Hot Flash game of the year. At the very least, it will probably walk away with the Hot Flashes Award For Musical Achievement.
Hot Flashes: Chain Factor
