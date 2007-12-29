House of Dead 2 & 3 Return Bundle Going Japanside

Despite beating both games countless times in arcades, this The House of the Dead 2 and 3 Return bundle may be reason enough to pick up a Wii Zapper. Featuring two of Sega's famous shooters, the newly announced pack will include the already announced games along with Nintendo's newest Zapper casing for about $US 44 when it's released this March in Japan. Here's hoping the bundle makes its way stateside, since the game alone is currently priced at about $US 40. For $US 4, the Wii Zapper doesn't look all that bad (or difficult to stuff into my entertainment center).



HotD 2 & 3 Zapper bundle coming to Japan [via gonintendo]