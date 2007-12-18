How That Halo 3 Portrait Was Made

Wired are running a great feature at the moment on Brock Davis, the man behind the fantastic Halo 3 in-game portrait that surfaced a couple weeks back. Davis, who's an art director for an advertising company, says:
I was curious about the idea I had in my head, and I wanted to see if it could work. It would be amazing to try something like this in the real world, but at least with Forge I was able to try it in a virtual world, and that's the next best thing.
Especially since it's a tad easier to levitate and move large vehicles in Forge.
Read the rest, including a detailed how-to guide and Davis' shameless attempt for free swag, below.
