How to Sell the PSP to Japanese Girls

Gotta give Sony props for its Japanese ads! The TV spots are sharp and do a nice job of integrating game play and targeting a specific audience. Here, a young woman plays PSP title Patapon while her friends chant pa-ta-pon. They see another girl with some guy, and the girl who's playing dies. There's a cute "pon" word play with everything they say, too. The voice over says, "Girls can have fun, too. The new designed PSP". It says, "1seg" on the screen, letting viewers know about the PSP digital broadcast capabilities. Admirable job of chasing after that DS demographic.

