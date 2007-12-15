If you feel like your Ace Combat 6 fighter jet is giving off a bit too much of a testosterone vibe, why not take the masculinity down a few notches by adding a 16 year old anime girl to it? These soon to be released The [email protected] decals for the F-117A Night Hawk feature all-singing, all-dancing fake idol Yukiho Hagiwara. Apparently, she's afraid of chihuahuas. If that doesn't lop the balls off your stealth fighter, I don't know what will. Maybe a heatseeking Louis Vuitton purse.
The [email protected] skin is just one of six that will be available to Japanese gamers as downloadable content on December 20th.
