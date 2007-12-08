IGF Award Winner Aquaria Released Today

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

I first got a glimpse of Bit Blot's PC game Aquaria at last year's Independent Games Festival Awards at GDC, where creator Derek Yu hopped on stage to accept the $US 20,000 Seumas McNally Grand Prize. From just the tiny clips they showed during the reading of the nominees I was completely charmed by the concept and the art style of the game. Now 9 months later their baby is coming out. For the past six days they've been teasing us at the Bit Blot blog with concept art, selections from the game's soundtrack, and stories about the development of Aquaria. Yesterday they released the final teaser, seen above, and soon the game will be available for purchase and demo. This game is truly a testament to what independent developers can accomplish - a true work of art. You owe it to yourself to check it out.

