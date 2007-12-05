The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

IGF Finalists Named

worldofgoo.jpgThe 2008 Independent Games Festival finalists for the main competition have been named and it doesn't look like a single one of the games I helped judge in the initial round made it to round two. Fortunately, now I, along with all of the other judges, get to play the finalists, something I'm quite looking forward to. Hit the jump for the breakdown of finalists. Seumas McNally Grand Prize: * Audiosurf * Crayon Physics Deluxe * Hammerfall * Noitu Love 2: Devolution * World of Goo

Best Web Browser Game: * Globulos.com * Iron Dukes * Tri-Achnid

Design Innovation Award: * Battleships Forever * Fez * Fret Nice * Snapshot Adventures: Secret Of Bird Island * World Of Goo

Excellence in Visual Art: * Clean Asia! * Fez * Hammerfall * Synaesthete * The Path

Excellence in Audio: * Cinnamon Beats * Fret Nice * Audiosurf * Clean Asia! * OokiBloks

Technical Excellence: * World of Goo * Goo! * Audiosurf * Axiom: Overdrive * Gumboy Tournament

Sounds like I have some fun judging in store for me over the coming weeks.

IGF Finalists

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles