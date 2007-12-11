The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Immigration Fun Fun Day

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft

Ahoy stranger!

I had to go to immigration today to get a re-entry permit for my visa. Every time you leave Japan, you need to have a re-entry permit on your passport so they don't neg your visa. Also, I *finally* turned in my application for permanent residence in Japan. I was supposed to do that a month or so ago, but literally, haven't had a moment to do so! The man at immigration said it will take half a year for the government to decide if I can get permanent residence.

Permanent residence will enable me to do things like buy a house — which is something my family is so ready to do! Also, I won't have to renew my visa ever again. Very convenient.

While I was at immigration, I thought about pre-registering my finger prints. As I mentioned previously, Japan has started to require non-Japanese to give their fingerprints upon arriving. I've heard from people who've traveled out of the country that pre-registering didn't save them anytime when they came back to Japan. Also, I had to get back to start blogging. So, anyway, no pre-registering! I did catch the information video about giving your fingerprints when arriving in Japan. The blonde haired women in the video looked so happy giving her prints!

What you missed last night No one in Akihabara wants Suda's autograph? Naughty Dog calls Spanish speakers HUGE NERDS Killzone 2 screens touched up Vote for Hell

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles