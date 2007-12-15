It's low-key in comparison to the last N-Gage's launch, but hey, maybe that's a good thing. Starting from next week, anyone who owns a Nokia N81 or N81 8GB will be getting access to the "pre-release" version of the new N-Gage platform, as well as at least one new game. Users with access to the service will then be encouraged to leave feedback on Nokia's forums. Anyone with a Nokia phone who's been left out, calm yourself, this is a beta by any other name, and you'll be included in due time when the service launches for real. Get Ready for N-Gage First Access [N-Gage Blog]
In Case You Forgot, New N-Gage Launches Next Week
