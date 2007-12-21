In case you missed it yesterday, Sony is giving away PS3s between today and January 28 with every purchase of a Sony Bravia HD LCD TV. You don't even have to buy the TV from Sony - you can walk into any consumer electronics store and you'll be provided details on how you can get your shiny new console. It's by redemption, if you were wondering. All the details at the link below.

Sony Bravia & Free PS3 Deal Confirmed, Now With Details