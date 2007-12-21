The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

In case you missed it yesterday, Sony is giving away PS3s between today and January 28 with every purchase of a Sony Bravia HD LCD TV. You don't even have to buy the TV from Sony - you can walk into any consumer electronics store and you'll be provided details on how you can get your shiny new console. It's by redemption, if you were wondering. All the details at the link below.

  • Mentok Guest

    I put a 40" Bravia on lay buy at Harvey Norman. They gave me the details to get the free PS3 (Receipt and the web address basically)... Not sure what would happen if I canceled the lay buy though... Possible loophole allowing lots of free PS3's? :p

    0
  • Az Guest

    Expect to see a similar sized price cut in mid to late Feb of next year...

    0

