In The Wake Of The Swollen Goat

To: Crecente From: Luke
Re: Cash Money
Busy day indeed. And a busy night! Had to work and pack, because I'm off to Sydney for the weekend. Managed to get some tickets for the Clutch show happening at the Metro. Which for me at least is very, very exciting, especially since a whole load of friends I haven't really seen since I left Sydney are going to be there. Between old friends and good music the bureau is forecasting GOOD TIMES.
Here's what you missed while you were counting money and discreetly disposing of dead hookers:
Intel have had a gutfull of control pads PS Store cards are better late than never This Warhammer Online business might get a little crazy
