Incredibly Aesthetically Appealing Wiimote

Kotakuite Matt T. tipped us off that the people over at NOTCOT went wild with a 24" vinyl cutter and some vinyl stickering to some really nice results. Said Matt, "Looks way better than most of the skins you can buy" - and I'd tend to agree. There's a certain je ne sais quoi about the tree, and it's definitely more elegant than most skins out there. Sadly, the vinyl cutter used to make these lovely decals retails for a cool $US 1295 (on sale!), so I won't be tricking out my controllers anytime soon. You can see more example of fun with vinyl cutters at NOTCOT.