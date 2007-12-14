Intel Approaching Platform Holders About Hands-Free Consoles

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

matrix.jpgIntel missed out on the current round of consoles, with Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo all opting to use IBM chips in their machines. With both eyes on the future, then, Intel have been approaching unspecified console manufacturers to see if they're interested in a new chip of theirs. It can perform 1 trillion calculations per second, and Intel are selling it on its ability to quickly process the data gained from motion-sensing cameras. Justin Rattner, Intel's chief technology officer:

We imagine some future generation of [Nintendo's]Wii won't have hand controllers. You just set up the cameras around the room and wave your hand like you're playing tennis.

Proof, if ever proof was needed, that it's never too early to start thinking about the next generation of consoles.

Supercomputing for the Masses [Business Week, via Go Nintendo]

