Internode Proxy May Improve World of Warcraft Lag

internodelogo.jpgThe 2.3 update to Blizzard's frightfully popular MMO World of Warcraft might have brought with it a nasty case of the high pings.

While latency for the online RPG usually varies between 200-500ms for Australian players, the higher end of this spectrum has been getting more of a workout than usual, according to user reports over at Oz telecommunications and ISP news site Whirlpool.

Adelaide-based ISP Internode believes the problem lies with various changes Blizzard made to the protocols used by WoW to communicate between the client and server.

With Blizzard apparently lacking the motivation to address the problem, Internode has come up with its own solution, in the form of a proxy.

From Internode Games Network:

We are after feedback on whether or not this improves your in game ping. Our testing internally shows that it should, so we are opening this up to Internode customers

Note: This is a temporary, experimental service and it may go down at any time as we tweak it. Simply reconnect if it does.

The server is currently located in Adelaide so those connecting from the east coast will not see as much of an improvement as those in Adelaide or WA. We are still interested in your feedback however and further tweaks down the track will improve pings for our east coast customers as well.

In the same post, Internode provides detailed instructions on how to set up the proxy.

Note that this is for Internode users only. The post also states that due to the location of the proxy (Adelaide), users in Western Australia and South Australia will see the most benefit.

Internode WoW Gateway - Lower WoW pings, for free, for Internode Customers [Internode Games Network]

  • Duskbringer Guest

    Hmm interesting. I'm live in WA, so lag was always a big problem for me when I played WoW.
    "Hi everyone, my name's Duskbringer and it's been almost two years since my last ding."

    I wonder how many copies of the game have to be sold here before they open a server on our soil.

  • Acaila Guest

    Should be noted the gateway is currently down as we are moving it to Sydney.

    Also we have not finished tweaking it, and ping times can still be improved.

    We are in disscussion with Blizzard on how to fix the problem permanently too.

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Mad props to the 'node

  • enrage @Simon

    I could never understand why Blizzard didnt just put English speaking servers in Korea for us aussies.

    Instantly my 530ping on an ADSL2 line located in WA would net a sub 100 instantly.

    Our maintenace would be in the early AM instead of 9pm.

    We would all play around the same timezone.

    Blizz has shafted us for a long time.

    /slit Blizzard

  • Alex P Guest

    Nice work Internode, great to see someone trying to sort out our lag issues, seeing as blizzard doesn't seem interested. Living in WA i constantly get 550ms+ during the day and this is using iinet ADSL2+..

  • Robert B Guest

    I'm an Internode customer and have been for many years. I don't play WOW, and probably never will, but this is a prime example of why I'm a loyal 'node customer. They see a problem with Australian internet, and they do what they can to fix it. A+ to Internode

