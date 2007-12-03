Interplay Wants Attitude, Skills For Fallout MMO

GameBanshee has up an interview with an enthusiastic Jason D. Anderson, talking about his move back into the games industry with none other than old employer Interplay. It masquerades as a chat about Interplay's widely known plans (thanks SEC!) to build an MMO based on Fallout, but ends up being a catch-up with Anderson. Which isn't so bad.
According to Anderson, Interplay wants employees with attitude and skills:
As I am interviewing potential employees for Interplay, I am not only taking a hard look at people's skills, but at their overall attitude on game making and the gaming industry as well.
He doesn't specify which is more important, however.
I also found out that Leonard Boyarsky's over at
Blizzard Activision Blizzard now.
While I'm wishing Interplay all the best in its endeavour to make a Fallout MMO reality, it was not by a random act of God that the company almost went bankrupt and had to sell the Fallout IP to Bethesda.
