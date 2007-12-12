This game is going to disappoint me somehow, I just know it. Every new piece of art, screenshot, or trailer for Sega's Iron Man game - like this one from the VGAs - just raises my hopes higher and higher. Was that the black and red stealth armour I just saw? *squeals like a girl* Both the movie and the video game have my fanboy gland kicking into high gear, but not so much that I don't recognise the warning signs of a bad comic book game. First there is the over-dependence on desert and snow scenes. Then there's that one bit where he flies through the ring. I know it's just one ring, but that's one ring closer to Superman 64.
Iron Man In Action
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink