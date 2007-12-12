Iron Man In Action

This game is going to disappoint me somehow, I just know it. Every new piece of art, screenshot, or trailer for Sega's Iron Man game - like this one from the VGAs - just raises my hopes higher and higher. Was that the black and red stealth armour I just saw? *squeals like a girl* Both the movie and the video game have my fanboy gland kicking into high gear, but not so much that I don't recognise the warning signs of a bad comic book game. First there is the over-dependence on desert and snow scenes. Then there's that one bit where he flies through the ring. I know it's just one ring, but that's one ring closer to Superman 64.