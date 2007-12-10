Is It Over Yet?

To: Ash & Luke From: Maggie Subject: I hate finals week.

Ok, ok, I love finals week, too, because it means we're almost done with classes for at least a few weeks (and I can stuff a lot of books like The Agrarian Origins of Modern Japan on my bookshelves to be forgotten about for a few months). But I really hate it because there's so much to do and not enough time. This weekend, I'm knee deep in PRC history while putting together a final paper, and here's what my coffee table looks like: ... I realised with a bit of horror that those don't even make up half of the books we read this quarter. My brain has reached saturation point, and I'm ready for a stiff drink and a day (or three) dedicated to sleeping in, gaming, and not reading.

Here's what you might have missed this weekend:

Hope you guys have a nice night. Flynn will be back next weekend and I will be done, done, DONE with the fall quarter - both of which I am super-excited about.