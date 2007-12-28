To: Luke
From: Crecente
Re: Trampoline
After a mere two days of free Wii gameplay my dad has become a self-medicating gamer. A person who, when dinner is done and the child goes to bed, will sneak off to the back room to play Wii Sports or Table Tennis, unbidden. In fact tonight, after playing a bit of Super Mario Galaxy with my son riding shotgun, I decided to retire to the leather couches in the family room to relax despite my dad's repeated request to play games with him. In short, I've created a monster. Job done.
What you missed:
Tom Sawyer Rock Band Drumming on Expert
Video Games Damage Your Frontal Lobe
Xbox 360 Games Don't Sell In Japan
Xbox 360 Getting Motion Controls (...thanks?)
Building Another World - The Year Zero ARG
Merry Christmas, You Live, Here's an Xbox 360
Wardive, Wi-Fi Hotspot DS Game
Kotaku's GOTY Finalists
Konami Adds "Jubeat" To Bemani Line-Up
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink