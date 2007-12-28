To: Luke

From: Crecente

Re: Trampoline

After a mere two days of free Wii gameplay my dad has become a self-medicating gamer. A person who, when dinner is done and the child goes to bed, will sneak off to the back room to play Wii Sports or Table Tennis, unbidden. In fact tonight, after playing a bit of Super Mario Galaxy with my son riding shotgun, I decided to retire to the leather couches in the family room to relax despite my dad's repeated request to play games with him. In short, I've created a monster. Job done.

