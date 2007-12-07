Look, this clip, via Technabob and Arcade Heroes, is admittedly quite dull, due to poor editing and the fact that Christmas trees don't really do much of anything but emit light. Still, a Pac-Man themed ode to the Baby Jesus and the purchasing of Isotoner gloves is worth looking at, largely due to the quality. Those in and around the Madrid, Spain area can stop by the Nuevos Ministerios to have a gander for themselves.
It's A Pac-Man Christmas Miracle!
