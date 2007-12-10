It's Prize And Survey Time!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gimp.jpgWhat? It's that survey thing again?

Yes, indeed it is. If you've taken the time to complete it already, then thank you, we appreciate any and all feedback. You're also in the draw for a sweet $250 gift voucher. All you have to do is sit back, relax and keep an eye on the mailbox.

On the other hand, if this is the first time you've heard about Kotaku AU's 2007 survey, then stop reading right now and go do it. Please.

Pretty please?

Super mega please?

You get the idea. We like you. We like your ideas. We even like your pet cat/dog/gimp. So why not be in with a chance to treat yourself, or your gimp, with a $250 gift voucher and complete our wonderful survey.

Kotaku AU survey*

*Gimp not included.

Comments

  • Cotton Guest

    How did you know I have a Gimp???

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    @Cotton: Its in your name. It sounds soft and cuddly...its always the soft and cuddly ones that are filthy *glares*

    0
  • Cotton Guest

    yeh yeh so what its all true and if you really must know My gimp (currently at home secure in the lockup) has a picture of Jade Raymond Cello Taped over its butt, thats how twisted Cotton really is...

    0
  • fairplay @fairplay

    250 dollars!?
    Who did they think they kidnapped, Chelsea Clinton?!

    0

