"It's sci-fi/fantasy week on the Virtual Console, and you know what that means." Yes, it means Nintendo's press release writer found a tenuous link between this week's three new VC titles and ran with it! Cybernator for the SNES (800 Points) puts you in the Assault Suit of ace pilot Jake Brain as he battles in a futuristic planetary civil war over dwindling national resources. Alien Storm for the Sega Genesis (800 Points) sees you fighting off an alien invasion as one of the Alien Busters - Karen, Garth, and Scooter. Really...Scooter. "The fate of the world rests on your shoulders, Scooter. You are our only hope." Oh boy.

Finally, we have Monster Lair for the TurboGrax16 CD (800 Points), which is based off of the arcade game Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair. It's a side-scrolling shooter that features cute monsters, a bit of dragon riding, and an inexplicably constantly dwindling health meter that is replenished by fruit - the secret of Wonder Boy's power. If none of these classic titles satisfy you, maybe it's time we call in Scooter.

Dec. 17, 2007

It's sci-fi/fantasy week on the Virtual Console, and you know what that means. The Cybernators are deadly, the aliens are ruthless and the monsters are...cute. It's a collection of three classic action games designed to keep your blood boiling as the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter.

Cybernator (SNES, 1 player, rated E 10+ for Everyone 10 and Older - Mild Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): It is the near future. Resources are dwindling, and the major powers of the world are in dispute over territory. Pilot the Cybernator G5-E for the 95th brigade of the mechanized marines and throw yourself into the war. Get briefed before each mission to confirm your targets, and then do your best to clear each of the seven stages, freely using the suit's equipped tools and four types of weaponry. By collecting the "power chips" left by defeated enemies, it is also possible to reinforce each weapon up to a maximum of three levels. It is left to your judgment as to whether to reinforce a specific weapon or to power up all weapons simultaneously, adding a bit of strategy to the nonstop action. The powerful background music, military-like atmosphere (look for bullet marks on the walls and the strained communication during combat) and intense story development combine to give the world of Cybernator a gritty, sci-fi feel that you won't soon forget.

Alien Storm� (Sega Genesis, 1-2 players, rated E 10+ for Everyone 10 and Older - Mild Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): Shape-shifting aliens have infiltrated the city, creating chaos and panic! Fortunately, a trio of heroes called the Alien Busters has agreed to wipe out the invading creatures. The members of the team wield their own special attacks, and they unload a world of hurt on the Martian menaces from the city streets to the mother ship. Gordon, a tough guy with a bazooka, has a special gunship attack, while Karla has a flamethrower for alien crisping, though she prefers to use her special ballistic-missile attack. Finally, Slammer the robot can self-destruct at will and attacks the intruders with an electric whip and other devices. Take the aliens by storm and save your city.

Monster Lair (TurboGrafx16 CD-ROM, 1-2 players, rated E for Everyone - Mild Cartoon Violence, 800 Wii Points): Join young Adam and Laura as they embark on a fantastic adventure in this comical action/shooting game. Featuring beautiful music brought to life by the power of the CD-ROM, the game consists of 14 rounds packed with cute monster enemies. Players can either play alone as Adam (or play with a friend controlling Laura) as they battle their way through round after round. The first half of each round is the action scene, where players must avoid obstacles and pits. Use your Power Boost weapons against enemies and restore your Life Force with food as you head for the gate at the end. The second half is the exhilarating shooting scene, where players must shoot down flying enemies. Take out the boss at the end to clear the round and move to the next one.

