Iwata Is Next-Gen's Man Of The Year

iwataANGRY.jpgIndustry news site Next-Gen have settled on their "Man of the Year". Their criteria? Whoever "made the most positive, resounding contributions to the industry and gaming itself in 2007". Selections were based on editorial opinion as well as reader nominations. In the end, emerging bloody but victorious from the steel cage that was 2007 was Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata.

[2007]was the story of Satoru Iwata, a man Barron's listed as one of the world's best CEOs, and how he led his company back to market leadership. He is the obvious choice for Next-Gen's person of the year.

Obvious schmobvious. We're outraged, and we're staging a sit-in protest. 2007 was all about Patrice, not some bloke who works for Nintendo.
  Brent Guest

    Ha ha wow I never get sick of that picture he looks so evil!

