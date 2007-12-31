Jade Empire 2 In Development At BioWare

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

jadeempire.jpg Dean Takahashi over at the San Jose Mercury's got the scoop: BioWare are already hard at work on a Jade Empire sequel. And that it's definitely coming to the Xbox 360. And...that's it. You should be able to fill the rest of the gaps in for yourselves, though: expect Mass Effect's conversation mechanic to feature, expect more martial arts action and thanks to EA's purchasing of BioWare you can probably expect a PS3 version as well.
A small but interesting scoop: Jade Empire 2 is coming [Mercury News]

